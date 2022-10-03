Luxury saloon uses a combination of petrol and electric power. What’s it like? Jack Evans has been finding out.

Bentley and big engines have a history that goes back decades. Even today, Bentley’s V8 and W12 engines form a key part of its engine range, delivering that luxurious performance that many buyers are after. But even Bentley has to acknowledge that the future of motoring has electrification within it, which is why the Crewe outfit is continuing to explore alternatives.

Following in the wake of the Bentayga Hybrid comes this – the Flying Spur Hybrid. It’s a version of Bentley’s luxury saloon outfitted with a fuel-sipping petrol-electric setup. But can it deliver the kind of sumptuous experience that Flying Spur customers are traditionally after? Let’s take a look.

