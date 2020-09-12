Just as many countries in Europe are discussing the return to school during COVID-19, St Albert the Great College has chosen to fly artist Nico Vascellari’s flag In Dark Times We Must Dream With Open Eyes, joining Blitz Valletta, Old Bakery Street 212 and other private individuals. Old Bakery Street 212 is home to four associations – African Media Association, Malta Microfinance, Foodbank Lifeline Foundation Malta, and Blue Door English.

Vascellari’s flag acts instead as a reminder of what really defines us as human beings, beyond economic interests and transnational borders. Challenging the principles of realpolitik, Vascellari’s flag turns to the power of language to communicate hope and vision.

St Albert the Great College is located at 160, Old Bakery Street, Valletta, and caters for boys and girls from the age of three to 16, from different parts of the island and beyond. It is inclusive of all children and youths regardless of race, religious beliefs, sexual orientation, abilities and socio-economic background.

For the duration of the project, the public and any interested groups are invited to purchase a flag from the artist’s website – and the profits of the flags bought in Malta will be distributed to the associations of Old Bakery Street 212. Their commitment to migrants, refugees, families with low income and the homeless has become more critical during COVID-19 – with the closure of harbours and the laying off of workers in every sector.

To embrace the collective nature of this project, participants are also encouraged to hang the flag outside their home/building and send a photograph with the street name to be included in a map that will be published on Blitz Valletta’s website.

The public is also urged to reach out directly and support these associations with donations and voluntary contributions.

For more information, visit blitzvalletta.com.