FM Theatre Productions has announced the Malta debut of award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen and musical theatre favourite Jesus Christ Superstar, to be staged in 2025.

Debuting at the Manoel Theatre in February of 2025, FM Theatre Productions and Manoel Theatre will be co-producing Dear Evan Hansen, a musical that has been the recipient of numerous awards, including the coveted Tony Award for Best Musical in 2017.

Under the direction of Denise Mulholland and musical direction by Kris Spiteri, the story revolves around a painfully introverted high school student, Evan Hansen. The socially anxious teenager becomes entangled in a web of lies that intensify after a classmate’s tragic death.

With the book by Steven Levenson and music and lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, Dear Evan Hansen has resonated with audiences worldwide for its honest portrayal of the challenges faced by today’s youth and the importance of understanding and empathy in the face of mental health issues.

Jesus Christ Superstar is set to be staged in April of 2025. Under the direction of Chris Gatt and musical direction by Kris Spiteri, the iconic rock opera will be taking the Mediterranean Conference Centre stage by storm to bring audiences the musical they know and love.

With music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, the production has been revered globally for decades.

“We are proud to have always produced musicals of the highest quality and we are thrilled to be the first to bring Dear Evan Hansen to Malta, together with Manoel Theatre,” said Edward Mercieca, managing director at FM Theatre Productions.

“On the other hand, Jesus Christ Superstar is a musical that we’ve always wanted to produce. 2025 is going to be a big year for us and we are eager to give our audiences two of the most exciting productions of the season.”

All roles for both musicals are up for grabs and auditions for Dear Evan Hansen and Jesus Christ Superstar will be held early next year.

