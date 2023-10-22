FM Theatre Productions and Theatre Next Door have launched the 2023-2024 season programme, featuring a variety of theatre productions, including comedies, performances for children and young people, productions in Maltese and panto.

April 2022 saw the introduction of Theatre Next Door, a state-of-the-art complex that has quickly become home to a myriad of theatre-makers and audiences alike.

The theatre will be opening its doors to numerous shows this season, set in motion by the in-house production of No Pay? No Way! – an adaptation of the Dario Fo classic directed by Chris Gatt – which opened on Friday and runs until the 29th.

FM Theatre Productions will also be producing several performances that will be shown at some of Malta’s foremost stages

Other in-house productions this season include Abi Morgan’s Lovesong, translated to Maltese and directed by Simone Spiteri, and Jim Cartwright’s comedy Two directed by Chris Gatt.

FM Theatre Productions will also be producing several performances that will be shown at some of Malta’s foremost stages, including The 39 Steps at the Manoel Theatre, Aladdin: The Rock and Roll Panto at the Astra Theatre, Gozo, in December and Peppa Pig’s Adventure at St Agatha’s Auditorium in Rabat in April 2024.

The aforementioned plays feature veteran actors Edward Mercieca, Pia Zammit, Malcolm Galea, Nathan Brimmer, Faye Paris, Josette Ciappara, Lino Mintoff, Marceline Galea and Mark Mifsud, to name a few, while giving a platform to the fresh talents of Cathy Lawlor, Sean Borg, Gianni Selvaggi, Tina Rizzo, Sandie von Brockdorff, Hannah Attard, Pete Farrugia, Dan Ganado and others.

For more information visit www.tnd.com.mt. The productions No Pay? No Way!, Lovesong: L-Għanja tan-Namra, and Two are supported by Arts Council Malta.