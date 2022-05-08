FM Theatre’s next production C at the newly opened venue Theatre Next Door will feature one of Malta’s top performers in a play inspired by the classic US sitcom Friends.

Set to open immediately after the current run of Class at the venue from May 13 to 22, Ross & Rachel stars Maria Buckle in a one-woman-show directed by Antonella Mifsud.

According to the Olivier-nominated playwright behind the play, James Fritz, Ross & Rachel is “not about Ross Geller and Rachel Green from Friends but it’s not not about them”. A dark and uncompromising piece about romance, expectation and mortality, Fritz references the on-again off-again relationship of the two characters from the iconic sitcom to take an unflinching look at the myths of modern love and our idea of ‘happily ever after’.

FM Theatre’s production of Ross & Rachel continues the play’s success, which enjoyed a sell-out world premiere at Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2015 before opening off-Broadway and embarking on a UK tour.

Likewise, it keeps up the impressively fast-paced opening programme at Theatre Next Door, the state-of-the-art performing arts space launched last month by the producers behind smash-hit musicals My Fair Lady, Mamma Mia! and We Will Rock You, FM Theatre Productions.

Ross & Rachel runs at Theatre Next Door, Magħtab, on 13, 14, 15 and 19, 20, 21, 22 May at 8pm. Tickets and further information are available at www.tnd.com.mt.