The multi-award-winning hit musical is set to be staged at Manoel Theatre at the end of October following cast auditions in April.

The producers behind sell-out musicals including Fiddler on The Roof, My Fair Lady, Mamma Mia! and We Will Rock You are preparing to stage their latest hit for audiences in Malta later this year.

This October, FM Theatre Productions will present La Cage Aux Folles at the Manoel Theatre.

The internationally acclaimed musical marks the return of FM’s extraordinary creative team, including director Christopher Gatt, musical director Kris Spiteri and choreographer Francesco Nicodeme.

“We are proud to present La Cage Aux Folles at the Manoel this October,” says FM Theatre founder and managing director Edward Mercieca.

“Following the huge success of our previous musicals and countless pantomimes over the years, this hilarious, glorious show is ideal to celebrate musical theatre in Malta again – and it will be one of the biggest hits of the year!”

Based on the 1973 French play by Jean Poiret, La Cage Aux Folles tells the incredibly funny and moving story of a gay couple who own and perform at a Saint-Tropez nightclub for drag entertainment, as they meet and try to impress the ultra-conservative parents of their son’s fiancée.

With its book by Harvey Fierstein and music and lyrics by Jerry Herman, the musical adaptation opened on Broadway in 1983 and ran for over four years, winning six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Score and Best Book. It was later revived in a West End production and enjoyed several international runs, winning multiple Tony Awards and the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival.

‘La Cage Aux Folles’ performed in London.

Performers in Malta will soon have the chance to join the cast of FM Theatre’s production of La Cage Aux Folles, with auditions taking place on April 19-20 at the Theatre Next Door in Magħtab. All characters are up for grabs in the auditions, including lead roles Georges and Albin; their son Jean-Michel; their butler Jacob; Dindon, Marie Dindon and their daughter Anne, Jean-Michel’s fiancée; as well as a host of supporting roles.

FM Theatre’s production of La Cage Aux Folles is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals.

Auditions are open to those aged 17 or over. To receive an audition pack and reserve an audition time, e-mail lacage.auditions@gmail.com and state your preferred role. For more information, visit www.fmtheatre.com.