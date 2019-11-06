RSM Malta recently marked Breast Cancer Awareness Month, known also as Pink October, with an educational event for its female employees.

The event consisted of presentations about facing the fear of breast cancer, followed by a reception held at the RSM Malta office lobby.

The presentations, delivered by Stephanie Xuereb from the Breast Screening Programme Clinic and Esther Sant from Action for Breast Cancer Foundation, focused on the need to raise awareness on the risks and prevention of breast cancer. They delved into the self-checks one can perform, as well as other ways of detecting and preventing this type of cancer.

The presentations were followed by a question and answer session during which employees had the opportunity to interact with the experts.

Maria Micallef, managing partner of RSM Malta, thanked the speakers and presented them with a bouquet of flowers. A donation was also given to the Action for Breast Cancer Foundation.

All female staff members were invited for this event and a pink carnation was given to all those who attended.

According to the local breast screening programme within the Primary Heath Care Department, in Malta around 300 women are diagnosed with breast cancer each year.