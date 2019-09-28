Food is the focus in the September issue of Malta’s magazine for women, inspired by The Pink Tea Garden that is being held in the natural surroundings of the Farmer’s Deli in Villa Bologna today.

Out with The Sunday Times of Malta tomorrow, Pink covers the stories of three women who are participating in its wellness event and have chosen this platform to share their stories about their unhealthy relationships with food, lifetime eating disorders and massive weight loss; as well as how they found the willpower to overcome these debilitating issues and move onto being mentors and motivators.

Read the candid account of a woman who won a life-long battle with uncontrollable food cravings and started a blog that inspires others with her knowledge on intuitive eating and her own success story.

Follow the journey of another woman, who set out on a trip to find herself, managed to beat obesity through mindset and has begun to train others.

Both quit their careers to start afresh, bin obesity and binge eating and embark on healthier lifestyles that are inspiring others in their same predicament.

Food for thought is also found in an article that launches a cookbook dedicated to the memory of slain investigative journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, shedding light on the many interests of the multi-faceted and much-maligned martyr, who was also a wife, a woman… a foodie and cook, driven by aesthetics apart from her fight against corruption.

Two years on from her unsolved murder, Pink speaks to the husband and son of the assassinated journalist, as well as the author of the cookery book, whose recipes were inspired by her and her love for good fare.

Still on the subject of food and tied into The Pink Tea Garden, Pink follows a school lunch super mum, who turned her ‘taste’ for bland food into the creation of nutritious and fun meals for kids and started a blog that serves other mothers well-balanced ideas to tackle picky eaters.

The photo shoot of Malta’s leading fashion magazine this month is located at the Farmer’s Deli and continues on the theme of food and nature, with a focus on animal prints, filling autumn wardrobes with a wildlife trend.

