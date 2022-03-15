Attention will be focused on the flagpole of Fort St Angelo in a special event to be held on March 31, the day that recalls the closure of the British military base in Malta in 1979.

Heritage Malta said that on March 31, Fort St Angelo will be open as usual but between 9.30am and 1.30pm it will host the event ‘Colours at HMS St Angelo’, with the collaboration of members of the Royal Navy Association (Malta Branch) and the re-enactment group Malta Command.

During British rule, Fort St Angelo had numerous duties as a Royal Navy Shore Establishment. Of particular importance was the wooden ship mast dating back 110 years which used to hoist admirals’ flags, the Royal Navy white ensign, weather flags, and others.

The mast was restored quite recently.

Tickets will only be available at the door, at the normal admission rates for Fort St Angelo. Heritage Malta members and owners of Heritage Malta passports will be admitted free of charge