The happy faces and enthusiastic voices of the young participants, their eyes riveted on the ball, perfectly captured the ‘Football, Live It With Love’ motto at the two-day Youth FA Under-9 Fun Festival, held last weekend at the Centenary Stadium.

The end-of-season event, making a return after an absence of three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, generated a lot of interest with a total of 33 youth nurseries and the Malta FA Girls Academy Under-12 team participating in the festival which falls under the Youth FA’s ‘Enjoying The Game’ pillar.

A total of 24 youth nurseries fielded two teams at the festival while the other 10 brought one team. Four games were played simultaneously at the Centenary Stadium which was split into four five-a-side pitches while the teams were divided into groups of four or five.

