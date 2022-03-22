MeDirect Bank is organising its 13th webinar in this successful series of medirectalks. Taking place on Wednesday, March 23, the upcoming medirectalk will be discussing implications of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and discuss what the latest developments could indicate for global economies and markets, with a particular focus on natural resources. This event will take place online and it’s free of charge.

MeDirect will be holding this event with BlackRock, an American multinational investment management corporation based in New York. Founded in 1988, initially as a risk management and fixed income institutional asset manager, BlackRock is the world's largest asset manager.

The main theme of this talk will be natural resources. Historically, commodities and natural resources equities have performed strongly in absolute terms and relative to broader equity markets during periods of rising inflation expectations. The natural resources sector has a critical role to play in an orderly transition to a low carbon global economy.

The keynote guest speaker will be Alex Foster, vice president and product strategist at Blackrock who is responsible for covering BlackRock's Thematics equity fund range as well as its active natural resources equity products. Foster's primary areas of coverage include the sustainable energy, future of transport and mining and gold strategies. He joined BlackRock in 2013. Prior to joining BlackRock, Foster worked in the product specialist division at Legg Mason Global Asset Management. Foster earned a BSc. degree in Economics from the University of Newcastle in 2013.

Matthew Kilroy Creuso, vice president at BlackRock, who works in the Italy iShares & Wealth team, will also be joining the event. He is the relationship manager for some of the most prominent Italian clients, along with leading the sales effort in offshore countries, namely Malta and Greece. Prior to this, he worked in the UK retail sales team, as part of the telesales initiative.

Participants will be invited to ask their questions during a Q&A session. Questions can be submitted via the online platform during the event or sent in advance to registrations@medirect.com.mt. This webinar will be held through WebEx and one will be required to input their email address and accept a disclaimer to join the event on March 23 at 6pm. Further information, can be found at https://medirect.com.mt/invest/medirectalk.