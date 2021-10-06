After last month’s turbulent round of World Cup qualification matches, for their next games Brazil can boast a full squad and a clear objective: booking their ticket for Qatar.

The Selecao have a perfect record of eight wins from their eight qualifiers so far ahead of Thursday’s trip to Venezuela, followed by a clash away to Colombia on Sunday and the visit of Uruguay next week.

Three more victories could possibly secure Brazil’s qualification in record time.

“Obviously it’s always good to qualify as soon as possible,” said Juventus’s 30-year-old fullback Alex Sandro.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta