Eintracht Frankfurt host Borussia Dortmund in Saturday’s Bundesliga highlight, with both teams enjoying an improvement in form after difficult moments this season.

Despite sitting outside the Champions League places in fifth, Dortmund have secured progress to the next round of Europe’s top-tier competition and German Cup in the past two weeks, along with putting five past a hapless Stuttgart last weekend.

Dortmund’s impressive fortnight got even better on Tuesday, with the news that striker Sebastian Haller, currently undergoing treatment including chemotherapy for testicular cancer, returned to individual training for the first time since his diagnosis.

