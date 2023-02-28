Jurgen Klinsmann is “focused and motivated” to bring success to South Korea, a top football official said on Tuesday, defending the German’s appointment as head coach.

Klinsmann had a successful career as a striker for clubs such as Inter Milan, Tottenham and Bayern Munich, but some South Korean fans have questioned his record as a coach.

“Jurgen Klinsmann is a strong personality,” Michael Muller, a Korea Football Association official who oversaw the selection process, told a news conference.

