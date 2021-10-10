As an educator, I believe we play a key role in the development of children. Teaching entails not just imparting knowledge in the form of classroom instruction, but also transmitting morals and values that will enable our students to be productive citizens and caring human beings.

A De La Salle Junior School pupil 'merges' with the school's bee mascot.

Times are changing, and more people are discovering that when it comes to child development, a good character is unrivalled. It is high time to make moral values and positive behaviour a priority in the curriculum and instil them in our school setting.

During a brainstorming session, I suggested that we use the ‘be’ theme, and my colleagues took it on board and broadened the idea further. Throughout this year, we will focus on various values such as being brave, curious, nice, caring and respectful.

The sessions are using a bee mascot with the school slogan ‘Bee anything you want to be!’

Stephanie Magri is a learning support educator at De La Salle College Junior School, Cottonera.