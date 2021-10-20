Phil Foden ran the show for Manchester City in their 5-1 hammering of Club Brugge in the Champions League, but it was the goalscoring cameo of fellow academy graduate Cole Palmer that underlined the club’s vast strength in depth.
Operating in a false number nine role, Foden tormented the Brugge defence before he was withdrawn on 64 minutes – with City 3-0 up and cruising against a side that had held Paris Saint-Germain in their opening game.
Three minutes later and Palmer, just on as a replacement for Kevin De Bruyne, added to City’s lead with a clinical finish from Raheem Sterling’s pass for his first European goal.
