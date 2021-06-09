Phil Foden has thanked England manager Gareth Southgate for giving him a second chance after he was sent home from his first international camp in disgrace in September.

The Manchester City star had just made his England debut against Iceland when details emerged that he and Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood had broken coronavirus restrictions by inviting girls into the team hotel in Reykjavík.

Foden was left out for one more squad before Southgate welcomed him back in November, when he scored his first two international goals against Iceland.

“I made a massive mistake. I was young. Gareth told me if I keep doing well, keep performing well, I should get another opportunity,” Foden said on Tuesday.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta