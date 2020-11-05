Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden was been recalled to the England squad for their forthcoming matches on Thursday but Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood remains in exile after the pair’s coronavirus protocol breach.

Foden and Greenwood were sent home in disgrace after inviting local women into the bio-secure England team hotel following their international debuts in September’s Nations League clash against Iceland in Reykjavik.

