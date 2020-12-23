People who live on islands have one primary physical limitation: they can often feel, and in reality are, physically isolated from mainland neighbours. This problem becomes even more depressing when island political leaders promote isolationist policies mainly based on the dangerous concept that islanders can be self-sufficient and able to decide what is best for them without depending much on their mainland neighbours.

The prognosis of the COVID pandemic has suddenly turned rather gloomy with the discovery that the virus has mutated and is now considered to be even more infectious. The fact that, so far, this mutation seems to have affected the UK more severely has triggered understandable defensive reactions by EU countries that have now severely restricted air and sea connections with the UK.

The closure of air, sea and Eurotunnel links between the UK and France has sent shivers down the spine of UK businesses, especially supermarkets, as well as instilled fear in ordinary people.

Supply chains of food for supermarkets, especially fresh produce, will be affected. Yet, Prime Minister Boris Johnson could only utter aspirational comments about the effect of the UK isolation as a result of the temporary closure of borders.

As so often happens in real life, political realities superimpose themselves on the day-to-day management of people’s lives.

It is understandable for UK politicians to argue that the country is prepared to deal with post-Brexit realities that will, undoubtedly, influence the free flow of goods between the UK and mainland Europe. However, the people are equally justified in expecting their political leaders to resist isolationist attitudes that would disrupt their lives.

EU leaders are correct to take seriously the threat of the new virus that appears to be spreading rapidly through the UK, making its already dire medical situation even worse. However, EU leaders need to ensure that physical communication with Britain is restored as soon as possible even if medical protocols for travellers may need to become more stringent.

Britain will soon be entirely out of the EU but it will always remain in Europe. Both the UK and Europe have the opportunity to prove that the new political realities do not mean that cooperation on trade, security, travel and all other activities that affect all Europeans’ lives will be abandoned.

The UK may be geographically isolated from mainland Europe but it needs to make sure it never becomes isolationist. It is also in the EU’s interest to ensure that the UK remains engaged in Europe’s political, business and social realities.

The coming year will, hopefully, bring about a new dawn for international cooperation among the free western democracies. US electors have voted against the isolationist political philosophy of the outgoing president. No country, no matter how large and small, is better off by closing its borders and looking inwards rather than reaching out to build alliances with its neighbours.

To achieve international cooperation, political leaders must go beyond aspirational talk and be prepared to make compromises to build trust in formal and informal global alliances. The time for political theatrics and posturing is over.

With Brexit, the UK crossed the Rubicon. Its political leaders owe it to their people to ensure that their lives are not now unduly disrupted. Both the UK and the EU need to abandon political rigidity to navigate safety through the fog of the English Channel.