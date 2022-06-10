Ritmu Music Festival, formerly known as Għanafest, is taking place at the Upper Barrakka Gardens in Valletta today and tomorrow.

Local għannejja (Maltese folk singers) will share the main stage with contemporary local bands and international artists.

Among others, today’s programme includes a flamenco fusion show, local duo Bernie & Pod and Mimmo Cavallaro, an interpreter of Calabrian musical tradition and one of the main authors of Italian popular music.

Tomorrow’s event will see local bands Sterjotipi and Kantera and world music band Albaluna, whose original compositions are inspired by the music, poetry and dance from the ancient Silk Road.

Local artisans will also be exhibiting their creations during the festival.

Events on both days start at 7pm. Entrance is free. For more information, visit www.festivals.mt/ritmu. The festival is organised by Festivals Malta and supported by 89.7 Bay, MAPFRE MSV Life and the Ministry for the National Heritage, the Arts, and Local Government.