The saga regarding accessibility to the foreshore at Fomm ir-Riħ may be nearing conclusion with a solution that is acceptable to both parties being found.

The Ramblers’ Association said in a statement on Tuesday that it has been holding discussions with the land owner, Sandro Chetcuti, for the past year rin a bid to ensure that public access to the foreshore is safeguarded, while Chetcuti’s right to his property is respected.

The association said discussions are at an advanced stage and a potential equitable solution which guarantees public access to the entirety of the Fomm ir-Riħ foreshore has been identified.

“With the goodwill shown by all parties the association is confident that a win-win situation can be achieved in the very near future,” it said.

Activists and landowners have recently clashed over access to Fomm ir-Riħ.

Last month, members of Moviment Graffitti filmed an altercation between hikers and a private security guard who told them not to linger on the path and keep walking as it is private property.

The group maintains that the law allows them to access any land within 15 metres of the coastline. However, landowners have insisted that the guard is not blocking access to the public bay but maintain that access to the bay is dangerous and will remain so until it is properly maintained.

In a recent accident, a man fell into an inaccessible location.

But Ramblers’ do not believe this is related to the collapsing clay slopes.