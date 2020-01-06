A massive agritourism project proposed for development in Fomm ir-Riħ raises no red flags to Mġarr mayor Paul Vella, who believes the area is the same as that already in use.

He was reacting to the possibility that an extensive agritourism accommodation facility is developed instead of the rural Tal-Abatija hamlet in Fomm ir-Riħ.

The area is located within an outside development zone.

According to plans submitted by architect Ray Demicoli on behalf of Ballut Blocks’ Paul Vella, if approved, the project would have a footprint of 1,666 square metres over an area of 46,000 square metres. In the submitted plans, the existing footprint is listed as measuring 1,764 square metres.

The project would include 16 suites, a reception and luggage area, a dining and breakfast area, a kitchen as well as a gallery space.

Those who live nearby could also benefit from the project

The agritourism facility would also have a 50 square-metre pool if approved as proposed.

According to the application, all the structures will be “single storey” and the new buildings would retain the same footprint as that of the existing structures built before 1968.

The existing buildings are either not in use and in a dilapidated state or serve as agricultural stores.

When contacted, the mayor told Times of Malta that while he had yet to properly look at what was being proposed, judging by what he had already reviewed there did not seem to be any issues with the project.

Plans for the proposed agritourism development.

The applicant, the mayor said, was his cousin.

The proposed project, the mayor argued, would not be taking up any new land but merely be developing an area that already in use.

When it was pointed out to him that the use of the area would be completely transformed from one that was used solely for agricultural purposes to a more tourism-centred operation, the mayor acknowledged there was bound to be some changes.

However, he was quick to point out “the bright side”, saying those who live nearby could also benefit from the project if long-overdue maintenance work on the utilities infrastructure there was carried out as a result of the development.

Mr Vella added that the issue would be discussed at council level in the coming days.