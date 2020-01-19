A massive tourism development planned on ODZ land in Fomm ir-Riħ is being viewed by the family behind it as their way of giving back to the locality.

Architect Ray Demicoli, who submitted the plans on behalf of Paul Vella from Ballut Blocks, downplayed concerns that the proposed project – which includes 16 suites, a reception area, a dining and breakfast area, a kitchen, as well as a gallery space and a swimming pool – would ruin the area.

If approved, the extensive agritourism accommodation facility would be developed instead of the rural Tal-Abatija hamlet in Fomm ir-Riħ, located within an outside development zone in Mġarr.

The application has amassed over 250 objections, with many of those objecting saying Fomm ir-Riħ as it is today would be ruined forever if the project is approved.

Rather than giving, the project would actually be taking from this community, most notably the farmers

But the architect insisted his clients were not interested in compromising the existing use of the land, which he said is “primarily agricultural” in any way.

“The clients do not intend on compromising the existing use in any way, but rather to enhance it. The trust of the project is appreciation of the natural beauty of the area,” he said.

The family is also viewing the development “more as a corporate social responsibility (CSR) project” that would benefit the locality.

CSR projects are usually undertaken by companies and businesses to contribute and engage with society through philanthropic or charitable activities.

What about the farm?

Mr Demicoli did not reply to Times of Malta’s questions about why the plans submitted did not include a farm as part of the project despite this being a requirement according to ODZ policy guidelines.

According to the Rural Policy and Design Guidance, agritourism accommodation refers to “farm-based accommodation, where the visitor stays overnight in a rural building within the boundaries of an operational farm”.

The main activities of the visitor may involve some hands-on experience in the basic day-to-day operation of the farm, the policy states.

At present, the existing buildings are either not in use and in a dilapidated state or serve as agricultural stores.

During a site visit this week, Times of Malta confirmed most of the existing buildings are not used as farms but are merely housing hay and other agricultural material. A good number of the structures have also not been accessed in some time, with over-grown weeds blocking some of the entrances.

Contacted for a reaction, architect and environmental activist Tara Cassar said it was hard to comprehend how “obliterating a remote rural hamlet and replacing it with a tourist complex can in any way be considered as giving back to the community”.

“Rather than giving, the project would actually be taking from this community, most notably the farmers, not to mention commercialising this breathtaking natural landscape. Either way, CSR cannot be used to justify a development that disregards all planning and environmental regulations,” Ms Cassar said.