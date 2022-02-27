A new facility that will allow five people with a disability to live in the community has been inaugurated in Għajnsielem, Gozo.

Dar Madonna ta’ Pinu cost Fondazzjoni Arka, which will run the home, €400,000 to buy, restore and equip.

Government agency Aġenzija Sapport has pledged an additional €400,000, spread over three years, to finance assessment and supervision services for the home’s residents, who are all semi-independent and Gozitan.

Prime Minister Robert Abela inaugurated the new premises. In a brief speech, he emphasised the importance of community living and said the government would continue to invest in schemes that made that possible.

Inclusion Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli and Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri were also present for the inauguration ceremony.

Fondazzjoni Arka also runs two other residential facilities, Dar Arka and Dar Ġublew tal-Ħniena.