Fondazzjoni Paulus organises the annual Rabat Agape Festival during the months of January and February to celebrate the feasts of the Conversion and Shipwreck of St Paul and to promote the artistic heritage of the Maltese islands. The festival’s highlight is a grand concert of sacred music featuring the Malta Philharmonic Orchestra under the direction of Christopher Muscat.

Given the current pandemic situation, this year’s concert is not going to be open to the public and will be broadcast on TVM News+ on Wednesday, February 9 at 9.05pm.

This year’s repertoire includes Paolino Vassallo’s Andante, Antonio Lanfranco’s Salve Regina and Offertorio, Steven Psaila’s Elegy, Paul Portelli’s Quis ergo nos separabit and Michelangelo Vella’s Sonata per archi no. 6.

The concert will also feature a reading of an excerpt from the oratorio Pawlu ta’ Malta, written by Oliver Friggieri.

This year’s festival also includes an exhibition of works by sculptor Angelo Agius at the Wignacourt Museum in Rabat. Entrance for this exhibition throughout February is free of charge. The museum is also offering half-price admission to the museum between February 10 and 13.

Fondazzjoni Paulus is also presenting a lecture on its Facebook page by Rev. Can Louis Suban and Rev. Can David Cilia about the elevation to basilica status of St Paul’s church in Rabat. This lecture is also going to be broadcast today on Smash TV at 1pm and on Tuesday, February 8, at 6pm.

Fondazzjoni Paulus is also presenting a lecture on its Facebook page by Rev. Can Louis Suban and Rev. Can David Cilia about the elevation to basilica status of St Paul’s church in Rabat. This lecture is also going to be broadcast today on Smash TV at 1pm and on Tuesday, February 8, at 6pm

Finally, in collaboration with The Malta Trust Foundation, Villa Bianca, The Malta School of Music, and the Ministry for Inclusion, the foundation is organising a recital by a number of children with disabilities. This concert will be televised on a local TV station at a later date.

The festival is supported by the Ministry for the Economy, Investment and Small Businesses, Malta Philharmonic Orchestra, Melita Foundation, Abertax, Chic Living (C. Galea Marble & Granite Works), Bank of Valletta, Ballut Blocks, Wignacourt Museum, Rabat Local Council and the Janatha Stubbs Foundation.

For more information about the concert and other activities, visit the Fondazzjoni Paulus Facebook page and website www.fondazzjonipaulus.org.