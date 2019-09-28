GUDJA UNITED 0

FLORIANA 2

Fonesca 41, 45

Floriana’s fine start to the season continued despite having Augusto Caseres sent off after only 22 minutes.

Vincenzo Potenza’s troops outplayed Gudja United to inflict the Blues’ first Premier League defeat of the season showing they are capable of big things this season.

It took a late first-half double by Tiago Fonseca to overcome Gudja as their uncomplicated effectiveness is fast becoming a Floriana trademark.

Early in the first half, Gudja looked in control but all that changed in a four-minute spell in which the United defence failed to cut out Floriana’s first two genuine chances.

The Greens were reduced to 10 men in the 22nd minute when Argentine striker Augusto Caseres was shown a straight red for a dreadful, high two-legged lunge at the Gudja goalkeeper Timothy Aquilina.

Floriana had created few chances with a full complement and their enforced re-shuffle saw coach Potenza sacrifice the defensive qualities of Ryan Camenzuli and Alex Cini to push them high up the pitch.

Diego Venancio unleashed a venomous swerving free-kick that Aquilina palmed on to the upright as a set piece seemed Floriana’s best way of prising Gudja open.

But within the space of four minutes, the game became a fairy tale for Tiago Fonesca. Venancio threaded a through-ball to the Brazilian striker whose diagonal run had evaded the attention of the Gudja defenders. His grounder rolled past Aquilina and into the net.

And Fonesca then demonstrated exactly why Floriana wanted to sign him this summer from Hibernians. The striker burst through the middle before letting fly a fulminating long-range drive behind Aquilina.

Fonesca’s double strike had stunned Gudja, whose confidence visibly drained away as the Premier league leaders grew in stature.

Aquilina was substituted as Josef Mansueto effected a double substitution at half-time with Tariq Al Mahrooqi replacing Dylan Grima.

Ini Akpan had not made a serious save until the start of the second half, when he clutched Gabriel Mensah’s effort- a sign of Floriana’s superiority.

Jurgen Pisani delivered another sound performance at the back, forging a strong partnership with Enzo Ruiz at the heart of Floriana’s defence.

Gudja had been kept at arm’s length by 10-man Floriana for virtually the whole match and their afternoon was summed up when Rendall Winchester turned their best chance into the goalkeeper from few metres out as time ran out.

Tiago Fonseca of Floriana was named BOV Player of the Match.