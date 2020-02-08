GŻIRA UNITED 2

Criaco 50, 65

FLORIANA 2

D’Agostino 32

Fonseca 87

Tiago Fonseca came to Floriana’s resuce as the Argentine striker headed home a late equaliser to help his team grab a vital point against a revitalised Gżira United yesterday.

Floriana headed into the match under pressure to pick up all three points after watching Valletta take momentarily top spot in the BOV Premier League standings following their win over Balzan.

It looked as though the Greens were on course to reach their goal when Stefano D’Agostino volleyed them ahead midway through the first half.

But Gżira had other plans as after the break they looked a transformed side and inspired by two moments of brilliance from Marco Criaco they managed to turn the match on its head looked to be closing to their first win after back-to-back defeats to Sta Lucia and Sliema Wanderers.

But Floriana kept fighting and their efforts were rewarded with Fonseca’s late leveller that earned the team a vital point that kept them top of standings, albeit level on points with their arch rivals Valletta with nine matches to go for what promises to be a fascinating title race.

Floriana coach Enzo Potenza handed a debut to Brazilian wing back Marcelo Dias while he was boosted by the return of Tiago Fonseca who missed the 1-0 defeat to Valletta due to suspension.

Paul Zammit, the Gżira coach, was boosted by the return of Brazilian defender Rodolfo Soares in the heart of defence. Dexter Xuereb started ahead of Andrew Cohen while Nikolai Muscat and Martin Davis were preferred to Sacha Borg and Amadou Samb respectively.

The match was devoid of scoring opportunities for much of the opening 15 minutes with both sides adopting a cautious approach.

The first chance fell to Gżira after 20 minutes when Wilfried Domoraud latched to Xuereb’s throw-in but his angled drive hit the side-netting.

However, it was Floriana who struck in their first serious raid. From a corner action, Diego Venancio’s delivery finished into the path of Stefano D’Agostino who hit a first-time volley that was deflected past Justin Haber, the Gżira goalkeeper.

The goal was a huge blow for the Maroons who quickly tried to hit back. On 36 minutes Hamed Kone made space for himself inside the area but his curler flashed past the upright.

But two minutes later, it was Floriana who should have scored when Kristjan Keqi picked the sprinting Dias at the far post but the Brazilian headed wide.

Two minutes from the break, Zachary Scerri let fly a powerful drive that finished just over.

After the break, Gżira looked a more determined lot and that early promised was rubberstamped by a spectacular equaliser from Marco Criaco.

The former Ħamrun midfielder was fed by Domoraud and he showed great footwork to move past Alex Cini, rounded Akpan to bundle the ball home

Gżira were now on top and on 59 minutes Martin Davis played in Zachary Scerri who shot straight into the hands of Akpan.

Seven minutes later Gżira grabbed a second goal and what a goal it was.

Dexter Xuereb sent a teasing cross towards Criaco who adjusted his body brilliantly to beat Akpan with a scissors kick.

Floriana threw more men forward and nine minutes from time Fonseca picked the ball on the edge of the area but fired his shot high and wide.