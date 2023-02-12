Sta Lucia’s Dutch defender Yoel Soares Fonseca inadvertently boosted Marsaxlokk’s hopes of avoiding the drop by scoring a last-minute own goal in his side’s 1-0 defeat at the Tony Bezzina Stadium.

It was a cruel blow for the Saints who had their promising moments, with Robert Hehedosh and Yevhenii Terzi seeing efforts brilliantly kept out by Marsaxlokk goalkeeper Marko Drobnjak.

Relief was etched on the face of Marsaxlokk coach Pablo Doffo as the final whistle blew after an unconvincing performance.

On 24 minutes, Leandro Aguirre swung over a dangerous cross which was retrieved by Kristian Keqi who squared for Juan Aguilar. The Argentine defender, however, shot high over the bar.

Vincenzo Potenza’s decision to field a side full of attacking intent with Terzi, Franciso Farias, and Ayad Bah supporting Hehedosch up front, soon began to pay dividends.

