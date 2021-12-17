Christmas celebrations in Fontana started with the Christmas novena on Wednesday and ends on January 2.

A crib with unique terracotta figurines (pasturi), made by artist Jesmond Micallef, has been set up at the parish church. The pasturi are a replica of personages found in the paintings of the ceiling of the church.

The Għaqda Armar Fontana has set up a Christmas tree made of plastic bottles at the church parvis. The bottles were collected from Fontana families raising awareness for plastic waste.

Meanwhile, Kummissjoni Żgħażagħ Fontana is organising the third Milied fl-Għejun today and January 2 during which various activities will be held.

Celebrations reach a climax on Christmas eve at 11.30pm when Francesca Cutajar and Sheldon Debrincat will deliver the traditional sermon, followed by the Midnight Mass with the participation of the Chorus Urbanus.