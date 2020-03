The sanctuary of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, in Fontana, is undergoing a restoration project, including the church’s façade and parvis. The project is co-funded by the EU and managed by the Association KURA within the Gozo Diocese. The people of Fontana are also contributing regularly so that the financial demands of the project can be met in the shortest time possible.

Times of Malta Premium

This article is part of our premium content. You have exceeded your 10 free articles for this month. A subscription is required to access Times of Malta content from overseas.Register"> to get 10 free articles per month. Subscribe to gain access to our premium content and services. Your subscription will also enable you to view all of the week's e-paper editions (both Times of Malta and The Sunday Times of Malta), view exclusive content, have full access to our newspaper archive to download editions from 1930 to today, and access the website in full from overseas. All of this will also be available to you from our tablet and mobile apps. Already have an account? Sign in here.