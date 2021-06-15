The feast of the Sacred Heart of Jesus will be celebrated at the Fontana sanctuary on Sunday. Tomorrow, Thursday and Friday are days of triduum. Cathedral parish archpriest Joseph Sultana, will celebrate Mass with homily at 7pm.

Saturday, eve of the feast, solemn translation of the relic of the Holy Cross will be held at 6.30pm, followed by vespers and Mass.

Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma will celebrate Pontifical Mass on Sunday at 9am. Canon Joseph Zammit will deliver the homily.

Another Mass will be celebrated at 7.15pm, followed by a fireworks display. Fontana parish priest Simon Mario Cachia urges all parishioners to participate in the church celebrations.