Fontana parish this year is celebrating the 100th anniversary of its titular statue – the Sacred Heart of Jesus (created and donated by Chev Agostino Camilleri in 1923).

On Sunday, the solemnity of the dedication of the church to God, Gozo Bishop Mgr. Anton Teuma will preside over a Pontifical High Mass at 10.30am.

The Chorus Urbanus and an ensamble will animate the liturgy. The Antiphon “Ad Iesum Autem” will be played.