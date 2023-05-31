Fontana parish will be celebrating the 100th anniversary of the titular statue of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, a masterpiece by Agostino (Wistin) Camilleri. To mark this special anniversary, the parish is holding three pilgrimages with the statue of the Sacred Heart.

On Friday, June 2, the statue will be carried from Savina Square to the Cathedral church in Victoria, accompanied by the Leone Band at 6pm, followed by Mass. On Sunday, June 4, solemn High Mass will be said at the cathedral at 5.30pm, followed by a pilgrimage with the statue from the cathedral to St George’s Basilica.

On Tuesday, June 6, Mass will be celebrated at St George’s Basilica at 5.30pm, followed by a solemn procession with the statue of the Sacred Heart of Jesus back to Fontana parish. The La Stella Band will accompany the procession.