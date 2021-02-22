Fontana parish recently donated a face mask with the emblem of the Sacred Heart of Jesus on one side and a spiritual message of hope on the other side to the National Textiles Collection in Vittoriosa.

The parish commissioned a number of face masks to be used during the pandemic. The initiative is intended to raise funds for the parish. The presentation took place at the Inquisitor’s Palace, National Museum of Ethnography.

Various groups and entities are donating customised and original face masks to the COVID-19 Face Mask Collection.