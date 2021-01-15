On January 29, Fontana celebrates the 116th anniversary of the dedication of the its parish church to the Lord by Bishop Giovanni Maria Camilleri (1905).

Fontana is also marking the 128th anniversary of the laying of the church’s foundation stone (1893).

The solemnity of the dedication of the sanctuary to the Sacred Heart of Jesus will be marked by Mass on January 29 at 6pm.

The people of Fontana love their parish church dearly. Besides building a monumental temple, they succeeded throughout the years in embellishing and adorning this sacred place with precious vestry and liturgical vessels, paintings and statues of high artistic level.

Recently, parishioners embarked on the restoration project of the church’s façade, belfry, side walls and parvis.

The project, led by Assoċjazzjoni Kura, is co-financed by the EU. In just a few months, this small community collected over €52,000, 23.39 per cent of the financing of the entire project.

Besides that, parishioners contributed to the annual feast, pastoral and liturgical activities as well as to charities.

Other important projects, including the upgrading of the sound system, are in the pipeline.