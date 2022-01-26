On Saturday, the parish community of Fontana, celebrates the 128th anniversary of the blessing of the foundation stone of its parish church (1893) and the 117th year of the dedication of the parish church to the Sacred Heart of Jesus (1905).

To mark these anniversaries, the parish will host the relic of the young Blessed Carlo Acutis. It will remain in the church for the veneration of the public until Sunday.

On Friday, vespers will be sung at 5.30pm, followed by a solemn concelebrated Mass presided by Fr Daniel Grech. A prayer meeting for adolescents and youths will be held at 7pm and will be led by Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma.

On Saturday, Vespers will be sung at 5.30pm, followed by a solemn concelebrated Mass, led by parish priest Simon Mario Cachia.