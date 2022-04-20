Radio Sacro Cuor director Francine Spiteri has just finished two busts – the face of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, a replica of the one found at Fontana parish church, and the face of Jesus of Nazareth.

The busts, made out of clay, will be placed at Radio Sacro Cuor studio which broadcasts on 105.2 FM.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Fontana parish will be celebrating the first Friday, nine in all, leading to the liturgical feast of the Sacred Heart of Jesus on June 24.

Masses will be said at 6.15am, 7, 11.30, 7pm and 9pm. Eucharistic adoration will be held between 7.30am and 7pm. Gozo Bishop Anton Teuma will celebrate Pontifical Mass at 7pm.

The foundation stone of Fontana church was laid on January 29, 1893. The church was dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus on January 29, 1905 by Bishop Giovanni Maria Camilleri.

The main altarpiece, showing the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus, was crowned with a golden crown on June 18, 1993, by Bishop Nicholas Cauchi, on the occasion of the first centenary of the laying of the church’s foundation stone.