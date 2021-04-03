On April 9, the parish of Fontana will mark the first Friday in honour of the Sacred Heart of Jesus.

The devotion of the nine Fridays leading to the liturgical feast of the Sacred Heart is deeply rooted in this parish and pilgrims come from all over Gozo and beyond to visit the sanctuary.

Solemn Mass will be celebrated at 7pm and will be presided over by Mgr Tarcisio Camilleri, vicar general of the Gozo diocese.

Due to health restrictions, the Mass will be celebrated behind closed doors but transmitted live on the parish community radio Radio Sacro Cuor 105.2FM and the parish Facebook page Fontana Parish.

The church was dedicated to the Sacred Heart of Jesus on January 29, 1905 by Bishop Giovanni Maria Camilleri.

The main altarpiece, showing the Sacred Heart of Jesus, was crowned with a golden crown on June 18, 1993, by Bishop Nikol Cauchi, on the occasion of the first centenary of the laying of the church’s foundation stone. The altarpiece is by Giuseppe Calì.

The Fontana parish was established on March 27, 1911 by Bishop Camilleri.

For more information visit the parish website www.qalbtagesu.com.