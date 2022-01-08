Fontana parish will be hosting the relic of Blessed Carlo Acutis between January 28 and 30.

The image of Blessed Carlo Acutis near the image of the Holy Crucifix at Fontana parish church. Photo: Charles Spiteri

Carlo Acutis was a 15-year-old Italian boy who is best known for documenting Eucharistic miracles around the world and cataloguing them onto a website, miracolieucaristici.org, which he created before his death from leukemia in 2006.

Declared blessed in 2020, Acutis is one of the youngest proclaimed Blessed of the Church.

The arrival of the relic coincides with the anniversary of the laying of the foundation stone of Fontana parish church on January 29, 1893, and of the dedication of the church and of the community to the Sacred Heart of Jesus on January 29, 1905.

Devotion towards this young saint has spread widely in Fontana. Many are his devotees who stand in prayer every day in front of the image of Blessed Carlo Acutis at the side altar dedicated to St Michael.

For more information visit the parish website www.qalbtagesu.com or the Facebook page Radju Sacro Cuor.