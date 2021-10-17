Valletta returned to winning ways yesterday as a Mario Fontanella hat-trick handed them a 3-1 win over Sirens.

An early goal paved the way for the Citizens but Sirens gave a good account of themselves and had their fair share of scoring opportunities, including a penalty which was neutralised by goalkeeper Alessandro Guarnone.

Valletta coach Tose Mendes made wholesale changes following the defeat to Gudja. With Ryan Camilleri and Joseph Zerafa ruled out through suspension, Rowen Muscat, who was making his first start this season was handed the captain’s armband. Bosnian forward Haris Dilaver made his debut while Christian Gauci, Shaun Dimech and Kevin Tulimieri were also handed a start.

