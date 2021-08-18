Mario Fontanella says that he is driven by his desire to show that he is still one of the best strikers in the Maltese Premier League after the Italian forward led Valletta FC to a stunning opening day victory over Malta champions Ħamrun Spartans on Friday.

After a disappointing 2020-21 campaign that has seen Fontanella dogged by injury problems and poor form, the Napoli-born forward was determined to make a real statement of his abilities and for him there was no better platform then in a clash against the newly-crowned Malta champions Ħamrun Spartans.

And Fontanella surely didn’t let this opportunity slip through his grasp as the 32-year-old striker led the Citizens to an astonishing fightback as they managed to score twice in the space of five second half minutes to come from behind and beat Ħamrun Spartans 2-1 at the National Stadium.

“Personally, I live for these matches,” Fontanella told the Times of Malta.

