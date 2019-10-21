GUDJA UNITED 0

VALLETTA 1

Fontanella 22

Mario Fontanella provided the spark that handed Valletta a much-needed win over Gudja United at the Centenary Stadium.

The Italian striker produced a fine individual strike to ensure the Citizens picked up three valuable points against a Gudja United side who battled hard throughout the 90 minutes but failed to take the chances that came their way as well as being undone by some controversial refereeing decisions.

While Valletta’s performance was still somewhat not convincing enough, but the win will surely provide a boost to the Citizens who are looking to reach a much-needed consistency as they look to keep the pace with the league pacesetters.

Valletta coach Darren Abdilla made four changes from the team that slumped to a 3-1 defeat to Gżira United earlier this month. Joseph Zerafa and Ryan Camilleri were back in the defence at the expense of Jonathan Caruana and Jean Borg. Kevin Tulimieri was preferred to Matteo Piciollo while Georgian midfielder Irakli Dzaria recovered full fitness and filled the void left by Yuri Messias who rescinded his contract with the Citizens.

Josef Mansueto, the Gudja coach, brought in Llywelyn Cremona, Miguel Jimenez and Allan Miranda with Zachary Cassar, Dylan Grima and Gabriel Mensah dropping out following the 2-1 defeat to Floriana.

Gudja saw more of the ball in the opening exchanges with Valletta threatening with quick breaks.

On eight minutes, Dzaria sent a fine pass towards Fontanella who hit the ball first time but was denied by the diving Timothy Aquilina.

Valletta came even closer on 17 minutes when Fontanella picked Enmy Pena Beltre on the edge of the area and the Dominic Republic wingback was unlucky to see his shot hit the bar.

Valletta’s pressure yielded an opener on 21 minutes and it was Fontanella who showed great skill to move past his marker before sliding the ball past Aquilina.

Gudja almost levelled two minutes later when Rundell Winchester managed to make space for himself on the edge of the area but his fierce drive was pushed away by Henry Bonello.

Chances continued to flow and on 25 minutes Aquilina somehow kept out Tulimieri’s long range shot, the ball fell to Bojan Kaljevic who shot straight into the hands of the Gudja custodian.

Nine minutes from the break, Fontanella again came close when he picked a short clearance but his thumping volley was deflected over the bar.

Valletta goalkeeper Henry Bonello was lucky on the stroke of half-time when he looked to push to the ground Miguel Jimenez in a bid not to lose possession but the referee opted to hand a free-kick to the Citizens to the surprise of the Gudja players.

That turned out to be Bonello’s last contribution as the Malta goalkeeper didn’t come out for the second half and was replaced by Yenz Cini.

Gudja came agonisingly close to an equaliser in the fourth minute of the second half when Winchester sent a teasing cross towards the unmarked Carlos Santana who incredibly fired over in front of a gaping goal.

On 52 minutes, Kaljevic needed two attempst to head Tulimieri’s cross but his effort came off the upright.

Cini came to Valletta’s rescue on the hour when he showed great reflexes to keep out Allan Miranda’s shot from inside the area.

Twenty minutes from time, Gudja were unlucky not to be awarded a penalty when Jimenez was pushed to the floor by Ryan Camilleri inside the area but the referee waved play on.

Gudja kept trying in the closing stages but Valletta easily administered their lead to secure an important win.

Mario Fontanella of Valletta was named BOV Player of the Match.