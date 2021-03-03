SENGLEA ATHLETIC 0

VALLETTA 1

Fontanella 32

SENGLEA ATHLETIC

M. Farrugia; S. Uyi, Z. Cassar, A. Abela, Freud (58 D. Abela), S. Buhagiar, D. Fava, A. Scicluna, J. Dibola, D. Kukic (58 J. Tanti), D. Xuereb.

VALLETTA

H. Bonello; R. Camilleri, T. Caruana, S. Malano, M. Piciollo, S. Dimech (90 R. Tonna), E. Pena Beltre, E. Sala, L. Aguirre, I. Maric, M. Fontanella.

Referee Daniel Portelli.

Yellow cards Dibola, Xuereb, Abela, Sala.

A Mario Fontanella goal in the first half was enough for Valletta to advance into the quarter-finals of the FA Trophy.

This last 16 tie was much more balanced than last weekend’s league match where Valletta had dominated from start to finish.

This time around, Senglea gave Valletta a run for their money and despite not creating any clear-cut chances, Clive Mizzi’s clan managed to keep the result open until the end.

Valletta, on their part, did not put up their best performance but they could have made sure of the qualification earlier with a number of missed opportunities.

