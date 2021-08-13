ĦAMRUN SPARTANS 1

Gojkovic 41

VALLETTA 2

Fontanella 68 pen, 73

ĦAMRUN SPARTANS

H. Bonello-6, D. Gojkovic-6, J. Mbong-6, S. Lagzir-6 (73 F. El Bakhtaoui), J. Ailton Soares-7, F. Sasere-5, J. Corbalan-5, P. Djordjevic-5, K. Micallef-5.5, C. Dielna6, E. Marcelina-6.5 (85 A. Oyama).

VALLETTA

A. Guarnone-6, R. Camilleri-6, T. Caruana-6.5, J. Arthur-6.5, S. Dimech-5 (61 L. Campos), C. Gauci-6, E. Pena Beltre-6.5, J. Zerafa-6, I. Curjuric-6 (90 M. Sansone), Caio-7 (90 I. Micallef), M. Fontanella-8 (82 I. Curjuric).

Referee Philip Farrugia.

Yellow cards Corbalan, Pena Beltre, Dielna, Sasere.

BOV Player of the match Mario Fontanella (Valletta).

Mario Fontanella was the toast of the Valletta FC supporters as the Italian striker scored two quick-fire goals midway through the second half to stun champion Ħamrun Spartans at the National Stadium.

It looked as though the Spartans were set for a winning start to their title defence after Darko Gojkovic headed them ahead four minutes from the break.

But after the interval, Valletta had other plans and just past the hour mark they won a penalty when Corbalan fouled substitute Lucas Campos and Fontanella made no mistake from the spot on 68 minutes.

The goal hit hard the Spartans and the Citizens struck again five minutes later when Fontanella struck again from close in to hand Valletta a flying start to the campaign.

Ħamrun Spartans coach Mark Buttigieg had only one new signing in his starting formation as Henry Bonello was handed his full debut while Moroccan attacking midfielder Faissal El Bakhtaoui and Christian Mercieca were among the substitutes. Matthew Guillaumier and Luke Gambin were unfit for selection.

Valletta, on their part, handed a debut to goalkeeper Alessandro Guarnone, defender Christian Gauci and midfield duo Ivan Curjuric and Caio Prado.

