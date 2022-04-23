BALZAN 1

Ljubomirac 74

VALLETTA 1

Fontanella 90

BALZAN

J. Galea (11 R. Briffa-6), A. Loof-5.5, M. Grima-6, M. Duric-6, P. Fenech-6 (86 N. Frendo), N. Gulan-6, U. Ljubomirac-7, M. Zlatkovic-5.5, M. Mijic-6 (65 B. Kaljevic), A. Andrejic-5, S. Cipriott-6.

VALLETTA

A. Guarnone-6, J. Borg-5.5 (49 S. Dimech), C. Gauci-6, A. Zammit-6 (79 H. Dilaver), E. Pena Beltre-5.5, R. Promise-6, R. Muscat-6, E. Sala-6, C. Prado-6, M. Fontanella-6.5, K. Tulimieri-6 (73 S. Mackay).

Referee: Stefan Pace.

Yellow cards: Loof, Cipriott, Kaljevic, Muscat.

BOV player of the match: Uros Ljubomirac (Balzan)

The relegation limbo which faced Valletta early in their league trek has now disappeared.

Valletta’s faithful supporters left the Tony Bezzina stadium yesterday certain that what they feared could happen at the end of the season will not materailise.

The outlook is much brighter for them with the Lilywhites now fully focused on the FA Trophy after their qualification for the semi-finals.

The vital point picked at the expense of Balzan, opponents who were entertaining hopes of a win to make up the leeway to avoid the drop.

Most of the credit goes to Valletta for refusing to concede defeat against opponents who had an edge in possession and a higher work rate in the second half when a last-minute reaction by Valletta earned them the equaliser that secured their stay in the Premier League.

