An energy drink available for sale should not be consumed because it may contain a potentially dangerous synthetic food additive, health authorities have warned.



The Environmental Health Directorate said that Monster Ripper Energy + Juice drink, which is sold in 500ml cans, could contain excessive amounts of propylene glycol (E1520).



In Europe, propylene glycol is only allowed to be used in food as a solvent for colours, emulsifiers, antioxidants and enzymes, with a maximum limit of 1g/kg.

The health warning concerning the energy drink was issued through the EU’s rapid alert system for food and feed.

