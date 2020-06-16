The Food Aid depot operating from Floriana opened 15 sub-depots across Malta and Gozo since the COVID-19 pandemic hit Malta.

“This says a lot about the current situation and how desperate it has become for many households to simply put food on the table,” President Emeritus Marie Louise Coleiro Preca, whose Malta Trust Foundation runs the depot said.

Operating from the Malta Trust Foundation’s premises in Floriana, the Food Aid depot is currently delivering 6,000 food packages to more than 1,700 households across Malta and Gozo.

“These amounts are beyond shocking and it is therefore very important for us all to remain sensitised and aware that for many families, the situation has become very desperate and far from simple.”

She said that distribution entailed massive logistics coordination and the depot has been supported by eCabs, which, for the past two months assisted the depot with emergency last minute deliveries of food packages including on weekends.

eCabs director of operations Greta Borg Bezzina said the pandemic dealt disruption to thousands of families and individuals. Therefore, supporting the community at this very fragile time had now become eCabs’ mission and priority.

Although the main Food Aid depot is in Floriana, 15 sub-depots opened in the past three months in Paola, Cospicua, Żabbar, Żejtun, Marsa, Qormi, Siġġiewi, Mosta, Senglea, Għaxaq, Mqabba, Sliema, Floriana, Birkirkara and Gozo, with the help of parish priests, councils and schools.