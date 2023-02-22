A food courier who was called out on a delivery on Saturday night was assaulted and robbed when he arrived at the address he was directed to and €497 were later withdrawn from his account using his stolen cash card, a court heard on Wednesday.

The case was one of several listed by prosecutors as they charged four people in court.

Omar Djelassi, 25, of Cospicua, Muhammed Milal Ali, 19, of Zabbar, Jessica Muscat, 28, of Zabbar, all unemployed and Miyem Milal Ali, 20, of Zabbar, a full-time factory supervisor, were taken to court after a joint operation by the CID and district police triggered by reports of several robberies in the Zabbar and Cospicua area over a week.

The court heard that on February 13 a female taxi driver reported that she was robbed of cash and other items were stolen from her car at Zabbar.

The following day, another victim was mugged by two men who made off with his possessions, including two bank cards. His Revolut card was later used in a shop.

On the night of February 19 the food courier received a call from a particular number. When he got to the address as directed, he was attacked and robbed by two strangers armed with a knife. Later, €497 were stolen from his bank account.

The robberies appeared to follow an identical pattern and the number of suspects also seemed to match, explained prosecuting Inspector Lydon Zammit during the arraignment.

Investigations first led to the arrest of Djelassi, Muhammed and Muscat. Later evidence allegedly pointed in the direction of Muhammed’s sister, Miyem who was arrested on Tuesday.

They were charged with involvement in the robberies, holding one of their victims against his will, causing slight injuries and involvement in a criminal conspiracy.

Djelassi was also charged with breaching the conditions of a suspended sentence and two bail decrees, while Muhammed was charged with breaching a probation order.

All pleaded not guilty. Bail was not requested.

Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech remanded them in custody and issued a protection order in favour of the alleged victims.

Inspectors Lydon Zammit, Stephen Gulia and Gabriel Kitcher prosecuted.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Francesca Zarb assisted Djelassi.

Lawyer Beppe Darmanin assisted Muhammed.

Lawyer David Bonello assisted Muscat.

Lawyer Brandon Kirk Muscat assisted Miyem.

Lawyer Daniel Attard appeared for one of the victims.