A delivery man distributing food in Żabbar escaped uninjured when he was attacked by two men armed with a knife as he handed them the food.

The police said the incident happened in Triq il-Ġiżimina at 1.45am on Friday.

The victim told the police he was on his bike and as he handed the two men the food and gave them the bill, they took out a knife and asked him for the money he was carrying.

The thieves escaped with the cash.

The police are investigating.