The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community of Malta has presented food to the 51 families resident at the family section of Hal-Far refugee centre in a gesture to mark Ramadan.

The food was provided in collaboration with Humanity First Switzerland, an international relief and humanitarian wing of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat. Its mission is to provide assistance to those in need, and to serve socially disadvantaged individuals and poorer families.

The donation was presented by Imam Laiq Ahmed Atif, president Ahmadiyya Muslim Jamaat Malta, together with Youth Leader, Haroon Ahmad Khan.

Imam Laiq Ahmed Atif who said that serving humanity is a core principle of Islam.